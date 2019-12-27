WATCH: Texas trooper struck after semi flies off highway in multi-vehicle pileup

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two people are recovering after a shocking semi crash in Texas that was caught on camera.

First responders were working to clear another crash on the side of a highway when a semitrailer came up on the crash. But it didn’t stop and smashed into multiple cars while troopers hustled to get out of the way.

The truck flipped on its side and came to a stop right in front of a news camera crew.

A public safety trooper was hit by the truck; another person was trapped inside the car. Both are expected to survive.