× 20-year-old man charged with killing 51-year-old woman at Northland home Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City police identified the woman murdered at a Northland home Friday, and confirmed that charges have been filed.

The victim was 51-year-old Lisa Powell.

Police were called to the area of 72nd and North Jefferson Court after residents reported hearing gunshots in the neighborhood around 11 p.m. on Friday night.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Powell outside on the ground. She died of her injuries at the scene.

As investigators were processing the scene, one person was taken into custody and was interviewed by detectives.

Police confirmed to FOX4 Saturday that second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges were filed against 20-year-old Joshua Thompson.

Thompson is being held on a $1 million bond.