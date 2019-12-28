× 55-year-old man dies after driver punches him in road rage incident in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. — Police in Topeka have identified a driver who died days after being punched in a road rage incident by another driver.

Police said Saturday in a news release that 55-year-old Charles McPeek died on Friday, a week after police say the violent confrontation happened on Dec. 20.

Police say the incident began when McPeek and the driver of an SUV pulled over in north Topeka.

Police say the SUV driver punched McPeek and fled the scene, leaving McPeek unconscious on the side of the road. McPeek was later taken to a hospital with critical injuries.