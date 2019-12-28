60-year-old Missouri man says no to drugs, suspect announces robbery then cuts his leg

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A 60-year-old man was attacked after telling a man he wasn’t interested in buying drugs in north St. Louis City.

Police said the man was walking in the area of Farlin Avenue and Penrose Street when a man came up to him and asked him if he wanted to buy drugs.

The victim told officers he said he didn’t want any drugs and the suspect then pulled out a knife and announced a robbery. The victim told the suspect he didn’t have anything to give up and that’s when the suspect attacked him and cut him in the leg.

The suspect then ran away from the area.

The victim was taken to a hospital. Police said he’s in critical but stable condition.

No other information was released.