Missouri farmers allowed to grow industrial hemp in 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Beginning the 2020 growing season, Missouri farmers will be able to grow industrial hemp.

According to St. Louis Public Radio, producers will first need to obtain a permit from the Missouri Department of Agriculture.

A spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Agriculture says producers should wait to have their registration in hand so they comply within the legal limits.

Online applications are now available and will begin to be processed on Jan. 2.