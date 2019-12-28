See FOX4’s interactive radar here

Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson, wants to know if he can come to your tailgate Sunday

Posted 8:15 pm, December 28, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 07: Fans tailgate before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium on September 7, 2014 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The brother of Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Jackson, wants to tailgate with you.

Jackson tweeted Saturday night that he will be tailgating for the first time Sunday ahead of the Chiefs’ final game of the regular season.

“Who’s tailgate am I invited too?” he added to his tweet.

The Chiefs face the Chargers and kickoff is scheduled for noon.

Andy Reid’s daughter, Crosby, will sing the national anthem.

He told reporters Friday he gets more nervous than she does when she takes the stage.

Kansas City rapper Tech N9ne will be the guest drummer and spirit leader to get the crowd ready for what will hopefully be a win over the Los Angeles.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.