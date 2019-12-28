× Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson, wants to know if he can come to your tailgate Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The brother of Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Jackson, wants to tailgate with you.

Jackson tweeted Saturday night that he will be tailgating for the first time Sunday ahead of the Chiefs’ final game of the regular season.

“Who’s tailgate am I invited too?” he added to his tweet.

The Chiefs face the Chargers and kickoff is scheduled for noon.

Andy Reid’s daughter, Crosby, will sing the national anthem.

He told reporters Friday he gets more nervous than she does when she takes the stage.

Kansas City rapper Tech N9ne will be the guest drummer and spirit leader to get the crowd ready for what will hopefully be a win over the Los Angeles.