× Police are investigating the city’s latest homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Police were called to the area of 72nd and North Jefferson Court after resident’s reported hearing gunshots in the neighborhood around 11 p.m. on Friday night.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found an adult black female outside on the ground, she died of her injuries at the scene.

As investigators were processing the scene one person was taken into custody and is being interviewed by detectives.

Detectives are looking for witnesses or anyone with information about the shooting. Police are asking anyone with information about this homicide to please call the KCPD Homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Any tips leading to an arrest could result in up to a $25,000 cash reward.