Couple misses flight to KC, drives 15 hours to catch Chiefs game instead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- When the Chiefs won the last regular season game of the year Sunday, a Virginia couple from Kansas almost didn't get to see it.

They missed two alarms and their flight to Kansas City, but somehow still made it to Arrowhead on time.

"We just looked at each other like, 'We've got to get in the car. We've got to see everybody in the game. We've got to see Mahomes,'" Chiefs fan Taylor Wagonseller said.

It was a family affair. Fifteen family members from around the country planned to go to Sunday's game.

"Yeah, this has been in the calendar for months, almost a year," Wagonseller's boyfriend Logan Beaugher said.

They almost missed the surprise for Nana.

"When I heard that, I about panicked," Nana, Beverly Wagonseller, said laughing.

She told them the 15-hour drive wasn't worth it. They disagreed.

"I heard in the background, 'No, we're going to the Chiefs game.'" Nana said.

The younger Wagonseller said the win made their long trip to KC worth it.

"Now we have the way back, but we get to celebrate on the way back," she said. "So that's awesome."

Another Chiefs fan of 30 years traveled nine hours from North Dakota.

He, along with the rest of Arrowhead, also had their eyes on a different game -- where the Dolphins took down the Patriots.

"Everybody was on their phones looking, watching that score. But when they put it up on the board," Jason Honkola said, "it got real loud."

Fifty years after the Chiefs claimed their last Superbowl, KC native Garrett Vonderluft is hoping for a great post-season run.

"I can't wait to be outside Union Station cheering more intensely than when the Royals won the World Series," he said.

Right now, red and gold is flying off the shelves at Rally House.

"It's the fastest to come in and the fastest to go out," said Geonna Alexander with Rally House.

And they don't expect it to slow down.

"Especially with them winning," Alexander said. "We expect it to pick up a lot."

Since the Dolphins beat the Patriots and the Chiefs won, Kansas City gets a first-round bye in the playoffs. The Chiefs will play at Arrowhead in two weeks.