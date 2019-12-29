Fans say 2020 and beyond looking bright for Chiefs Kingdom

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2019 season continued a winning tradition established since head coach Andy Reid took over the team in 2013.

The start of the decade got off to a very rough start but Chiefs Kingdom hopes the start of the new decade starts with a home playoff win and a Super Bowl victory.

“I think we can get several Super Bowls. Several, several, several, maybe seven,” Glenda Hughes, Chiefs season ticket holder and Red Coater, said.

The expectations for the next 10 years of Chiefs Football is very high for Hughes and most of Chiefs Kingdom. It’s a feeling that was not shared by fans between 2010 and 2012.

“We’ve had some ups and downs but I think it’s important that if you’re a Chiefs fan that you remain just that,” Adrian McConnell, a Chiefs fan, said.

William Teeple believes the team’s recent success has reignited the fan base and has spawned a new generation of young fans including his best friend’s young son, Hayden.

“I think it’s been a process. We’re taking an inclined curve, we’re starting to win more games.” Teeple said, “I remember when Hayden first became a Chiefs fan. The magic in his eyes when he got to see them. I think a lot of the young guys on the team are really bringing it out for the children. They can relate more.”

Chiefs fans will tell you the magic started when Andy Reid was hired to be the Chiefs head coach in 2013. But Hughes said the spell took hold in the winter of 2018.

“The energy really changed after we put Mahomes in on that December game at Denver. I could tell that OK, we have something here,” she said.

With more Mahomes Magic, Chiefs fans feel the future looks bright in 2020 and the years to come.

“As long as we keep him and we keep the team with the chemistry, I think it’s going to be pretty good,” Shalenda Gunnels said.

“Pat Mahomes. That’s what it looks like. I see two or three rings in the future so it’s a great time to be a Chiefs fan,” McConnell said.