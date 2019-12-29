KU Jayhawks are safe in San Jose after engine failure on their flight home

SAN JOSE, CA. — After the KU Jayhawks picked up a victory Sunday afternoon, beating the Stanford Cardinal 72-56, the team will be spending an extra night in California.

The plane carrying the Jayhawks suffered an engine failure about 20 minutes into their flight.

KU Athletics released the following statement regarding the incident:

“Upon our return flight from San Jose, CA, roughly 20 minutes into the flight, one of the engines failed. The pilot immediately contacted the San Jose Airport where we returned and made a safe landing. We are grateful to the pilots and the entire flight crew of Swift Air. We will stay the night in San Jose and return to Lawrence once the plans have been finalized.”

Specific details of the incident have not been released at this time. We will update the story as details become available.