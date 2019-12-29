One person in critical condition following shooting near 20th and Askew

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At least one person has been injured following a shooting Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri.

The incident was reported just after 10:30 a.m. near 20th and Askew.

Police say one person is in critical condition and no arrest have been made at this time.

Officials are still investigating what lead to the shooting.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new details become available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.