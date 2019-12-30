Andy Reid confirms safety Juan Thornhill tore his ACL

Posted 1:44 pm, December 30, 2019, by and , Updated at 01:45PM, December 30, 2019
Data pix.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed to reporters Monday during a news conference that safety Juan Thornhill tore his ACL in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 29: Juan Thornhill #22 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before the preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on August 29, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Thornhill needed the help of two trainers to limp off the field. He never put any weight on his knee.

"He'll go through the process of getting that fixed up," Reid said. "He's had a heck of a year. He's a good football player, and has a great future ahead of him. This will slow him down a little bit, but he'll be back and ready to go."

The Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-21 to leapfrog New England for the No. 2 seed in the AFC and a first-round playoff bye.

The Chiefs already were missing cornerback Morris Claiborne to a shoulder injury, and cornerback Bashaud Breeland left the game with an illness.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.