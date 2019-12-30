× Harrisonville police say they’re very concerned about safety of missing 15-year-old

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — Harrisonville police are asking for the public’s help to locate a 15-year-old girl who ran away.

Police shared the photo of Trinity to their Facebook page at 11:23 a.m.

They said she has a history of running away and may be in Grandview, Lee’s Summit or Kansas City.

Harrisonville police added they are very concerned for Trinity’s safety.

If you see her or know where she is, please call Det. Sheppard at (816) 380-8933 or your local law enforcement.

Officials said she my also be using the name “Kali” and pretending to be 18 years old.