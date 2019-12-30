Independence boy’s thoughtful Christmas wish for his sister inspires viral tweet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- An Independence boy's Christmas list came through this year. Except, the one item he really wanted wasn't for him. It was for his sister.

And now his spirit of Christmas is spreading around the world.

Nine-year-old Jasper Olsen loves playing video games. He's had his Xbox One for two or three years now. This Christmas, he had a simple wish.

"An Xbox One controller," Jasper said.

It was a gift his mother, Andrea Olsen, said she didn't think much about but was shocked when he opened it on Christmas morning.

"I was like, 'Yes, now I can play with my sister," Jasper said.

She found out the controller wasn't for him. It was for his older sister, Maggie.

"I wasn't paying attention until he was actually like, 'Ooh, Maggie, now we can play Minecraft together on the Xbox,' and I was excited after that," Maggie said.

She said at her mom's house they only had one controller, and neither of them like to play alone.

"I don't really get the fun out of a game when I play by myself," Jasper said.

"If you're taking turns playing it's not as fun because you have to wait, of course, and then also it's just a lot more fun to play with another person," Maggie said.

Their mom was so touched by his gesture she tweeted about it. Other people were moved, too. The tweet has nearly 800,000 likes.

My son asked for a new xbox controller for Xmas. Didnt think about why he needed a new one... until he opened it up and got all excited because now his sister could play games with him. He didn’t want the controller for himself, he wanted it so they could play together. — ❄️🎄 Andrea 🎄❄️ (@lilgreenkc) December 25, 2019

"I thought it was really cool that people started responding and really noticed it," Maggie said. "It even more surprised me how many codes, games and stuff, they were giving Jasper to play with me."

People sent them codes so they can keep the team-play going.

"We did spend a long time playing Minecraft in his room. Like how long? An hour," they said.

While Jasper is a boy of few words, Maggie said her brother showed her he actually does like her enough to play her in Minecraft.

"On Christmas I feel like it's not about getting presents. It's about giving people presents and seeing the joy on their face," Maggie said. "It made me feel happy inside that he did something like that for me."