JJ’s recipes for black eye pea “good luck” soup

JJ's black eye pea "good luck" soup

Ingredients:

1 cup small cut bacon

1 pound Italian sausage

2 each garlic cloves

1 each small onion diced

1 each carrot peel and diced

1 bunch collard greens

1 cup black eye pea beans

1 quart chicken broth

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Soup pot over medium heat; cook and stir bacon until it begins to brown, about 5 minutes add the sausage tell is cook. Add onion garlic and carrots. Cook and stir until onion becomes translucent, 7 to 8 minutes. Cook and stir collard greens into mixture until wilted, about 5 minutes.Pour chicken broth and black-eyed peas into new soup pot bring to a boil, and reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer beans are softened, 60 minutes. One time the beans are soft bring all together and let married the flavor for about 20 more minutes and good to serve.

