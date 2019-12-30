Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jones BBQ baked chicken + brisket

Ingredients:

Chicken (use your preferred cut)

One 4-5lb brisket roast

1/2 bottle of Jones all-purpose rub (1/4 for chicken and 1/4 for brisket)

Bottle of either Jones Sweet & Tangy Sauce or Coconut Pineapple Sauce

Steps:

Season chicken and brisket with Jones Bar-B-Q rub

Coat chicken and brisket with preferred Jones sauce

Bake chicken and brisket until well cooked (varying times)

Flip meat halfway through

Remove meat from oven once finished cooking and let rest

Cut/slice meat and apply more sauce to taste

