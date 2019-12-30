Jones BBQ baked chicken + brisket
Ingredients:
Chicken (use your preferred cut)
One 4-5lb brisket roast
1/2 bottle of Jones all-purpose rub (1/4 for chicken and 1/4 for brisket)
Bottle of either Jones Sweet & Tangy Sauce or Coconut Pineapple Sauce
Steps:
Season chicken and brisket with Jones Bar-B-Q rub
Coat chicken and brisket with preferred Jones sauce
Bake chicken and brisket until well cooked (varying times)
Flip meat halfway through
Remove meat from oven once finished cooking and let rest
Cut/slice meat and apply more sauce to taste
