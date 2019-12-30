× KCPD urging people to refrain from shooting guns into the air on New Year’s Eve

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is asking people to refrain from shooting guns into the air on New Year’s Eve.

Police say celebratory gunfire as killed and injured children, damaged vehicles, roofs and other property in the past.

From 6 p.m. Dec. 31, 2018, to 6 a.m. Jan. 1, 2019, KCPD says they received 301 calls to 911 about the sound of gun shots. Police took multiple reports on Jan. 1 of property damage to parked vehicles that had been struck by celebratory gunfire, including shattered windshields.

“Any one of those hundreds of bullets fired into the air was capable of killing someone,” the department said Monday.

On New Year’s Eve 2018, officers recovered shell casings at one address where 360 shots were fired that night and were from at least nine different guns, based on the calibers of the shell casings.

“New Year’s Eve should be a time of celebration and joy, not hiding in your basement with your children, as one terrified mom tweeted to us she was doing, KCPD Chief Richard Smith said in a blog earlier this year. “We are doing our best to hold those accountable who wantonly risked the lives and safety of their neighbors.”

Police say they will respond to as many calls of celebratory gunfire as they safely can this New Year’s Eve. According to KCPD, firing a gun inside city limits is illegal and citations will be issued.