FOX4 Forecast: Cold & windy

If your car sat out overnight, there might be a light dusting of snow to brush off this morning. Pockets of light flurries will be possible through mid morning, with no impacts expected. Just be aware, there could be a few slick spots on the roads.

Cloudy, cold & windy conditions expected today with highs not making it out of the middle 30s. Heading into the new year, we will begin to moderate our temperatures ahead of our next weather system. We are tracking it in the update here!

Joe's latest podcast: As the weather and the climate changes, an organization in Kansas City is looking at ways of adapting to the changes and work with others to try and affect ways of adapting. The group is called Climate Action KC, and this podcast is about their efforts and what they hope to achieve in our communities. I spoke with Lindsay Constance and Mike Kelly about the organization.

