Metro mother still hoping for answers a year after son’s murder in Kansas City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Family and friends came together Monday, praying for answers in the murder of Christian Olivarez.

They gathered at an event for Corey's Network, a nonprofit aimed at helping the families of homicide victims. It was the one year anniversary of his death.

Olivarez was killed in the front yard of a home at 75th and Oakland in Kansas City, and there have been no arrests in his case.

His mother, Dana Godfrey, said she won't give up until her son's killer is caught.

"Life is going on around me, but mine is still kind of standing still," Godfrey said. "I don't want him to be forgotten. The most important thing to me is that he is not forgotten by anybody, and I try to keep his memory alive with everything I do."

Crime Stoppers told FOX4 they don't have any tips on this case.

If you have any information on the murder of Christian Olivarez, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474- TIPS. There is a $25,000 reward in this case.