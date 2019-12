× Overland Park police say they’ve arrested two people after chase with stolen vehicle

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park police tweeted that they arrested two people after a chase Monday.

Officer John Lacy said Lenexa police chased an alleged stolen vehicle into Overland Park.

The chase eventually ended near 103rd and Conser where police now say they arrested the driver and passenger.

Police are asking residents to please avoid the area while they are on the scene.

Please avoid the area at W.103rd and Conser. We have the driver and passenger in custody after a pursuit involving @LenexaPolice. — Overland Park Police (@OverlandPark_PD) December 30, 2019