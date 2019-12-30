Suspect now in custody in connection with triple homicide in KCK, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A suspect is now in custody in connection to a KCK triple homicide that happened Monday morning, police say.

The three victims were discovered when crews responded to a house fire early Monday at a home on Mill Street near Central Avenue around 4:30 a.m.

But it wasn't the house fire that killed them, officials say.

A suspect has been taken into custody regarding the triple homicide near South Mill and Ridge early this morning. Charges are pending review by the Wyandotte County District Attorneys Office. — KCKPD (@KCKPDChief) December 31, 2019

Family members tell FOX4 the victims are 31-year-old Yazmin Rodriguez, along with her 14-year-old daughter Amerikha and her 10-year-old son Jeancarlos.

The name of the suspect arrested has not been released at this time. KCK police said charges are pending, based on review by the Wyandotte County District Attorney's Office.

There is a Go Fund Me page set up to help the family.

