SUV nearly swallowed as massive sinkhole forms on Pennsylvania street

EASTON, Pa. — A sinkhole opened up under a street and swallowed half an SUV in Easton, Pennsylvania, on Monday,

Surveillance cameras captured the ground cracking as the vehicle drove toward a stop sign. Then the end of the SUV ended up below ground.

“All you hear is this loud scratch and boom, kinda sounded like a garbage can going into the back of a garbage truck,” witness Tanya Rinebold said.

An hour later, the black Suburban was nearly vertical with its wipers still on and smoke coming out of the tailpipe. The sounds of water could be heard gushing under the street where the car was stuck.

Neighbors say the driver, who lives in the neighborhood, thankfully got out without serious injury.

“I was screaming on the street to make sure nobody was in there,” witness Demary Flores said. “Everybody was safe.”

Neighbors said they noticed brown water hours before the sinkhole opened up. The City of Easton said a water main break is to blame.

“When these houses were built, they said they were built on sinkholes,” Flores said. “So that’s not very, that’s why the insurance for these houses in this area is a little higher than anywhere else. So we kinda aware of the sinkholes, but we never expected something like this.”

She said while it’s very surprising, she’s glad the driver made it out safely and that his children weren’t in the car when it happened.