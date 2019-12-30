‘That’s my calling’: KC’s Superman returns from retirement to spread more love

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- After 10 months in retirement, KC Superman has donned his cape once again to continue spreading his message of love.

Michael Wheeler is back to doing what he does best -- making people smile.

"That's my calling, and I've got to stay true to my calling," Wheeler said.

After 10 months in retirement, Wheeler donned his red cape again Sunday at Arrowhead. He said the decision to return as Kansas City's Superman was an easy one.

"In the whole year off, I thought about I've been telling people, 'Do what you want to do.' I said 'I'm too young to be retiring now.' I'm only just about 70 next year," Wheeler said.

Wheeler is a runner and a evangelist. He spreads a message of love with everyone he meets.

"It's a lot of hatred going on. You see that. We can turn that around by showing love," Wheeler said.

He might have hung up his cape for a few months, but he never stopped running or pursuing his quest to share love.

"I go places like Compton, California, wearing red and blue. I go in there to go out," Wheeler said.

He hopes his message helps put an end to some of the violence in Kansas City, too.

"We can change Kansas City if we get out and talk to the young people. There would be less murders if they see the love of God everywhere, not just on a Sunday morning," Wheeler said.

Wheeler said he didn't realize Sunday was the Chiefs last regular season game. But his plan was always to come back around the playoffs.