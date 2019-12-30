Tips and tricks to fight that New Year’s hangover and get back to normal

It’s almost time to ring in the New Year, and if you’re like many around the world, you may be planning to imbibe in several toasts.

But do you tend to wake up on Jan. 1 with a bit of a headache and the spins? Do you feel the need to reach for a gallon of water?

Chances are you are suffering from veisalgia, more commonly known as a hangover. Your kidneys and liver are working overtime to process all the alcohol, which is throwing your metabolism and inflammatory reaction off.

While there is no actual cure, here are a few tips and tricks that may help you get back to normal.

The first few are old wives tales that some people swear by: chugging electrolyte-filled sports drinks and/or coffee, eating greasy or carbohydrate-rich foods, and one myth says you should drink alcohol to help get over the alcohol.

Or you could go the medicinal route.

A study performed with rats showed dihydromyricetin reduced the withdrawal signs and counteracted alcohol intoxication. This Chinese herbal medicine is often marketed as a hangover cure.

Some people swear by taking over-the-counter pain relievers before going to bed to help minimize the effects the next day. But doctors say mixing alcohol and acetaminophen’s can be harmful to your liver.

Remember, the only real cure is to not overindulge in the first place. So if you want to avoid the situation all together, monitor your drinking and drink plenty of water.

And make sure you have a designated driver.