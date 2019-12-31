2 dead following plane crash east of Johnson County Executive Airport

Posted 4:40 pm, December 31, 2019, by , Updated at 05:11PM, December 31, 2019
Data pix.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Two people have died following a plane crash Tuesday afternoon in Johnson County.

The incident was reported just after 4 p.m. near 156th and Parkhill Street, just east of the Johnson County Executive Airport.

It is unknown how many people were on board the small plane but Johnson County Med Act has confirmed with FOX4 that two people have died.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

FOX4 has a crew heading to the scene. We will continue to keep you updated as details become available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.