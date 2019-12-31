Kansas City police looking for missing woman who left without medication

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are looking for a woman that may be endangered.

Sharon Sensabaugh, 67, was last seen leaving her home in the 6700 block of NE 39th Street in Kansas City New Year’s Eve around 6:45 p.m.

Sharon suffers from a seizure disorder and dementia and is without her medication.

She was last seen driving a white, 2012 Ford Transit Connect with Missouri tag VA4-Y0X. She was wearing a pink jacket and black pants.

Anyone who sees Sharon is asked to call 911.