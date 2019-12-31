Kansas City police looking for missing woman who left without medication

Posted 10:27 pm, December 31, 2019, by , Updated at 10:28PM, December 31, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are looking for a woman that may be endangered.

Sharon Sensabaugh, 67, was last seen leaving her home in the 6700 block of NE 39th Street in Kansas City New Year’s Eve around 6:45 p.m.

Sharon suffers from a seizure disorder and dementia and is without her medication.

She was last seen driving a white, 2012 Ford Transit Connect with Missouri tag VA4-Y0X. She was wearing a pink jacket and black pants.

Anyone who sees Sharon is asked to call 911.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.