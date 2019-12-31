KCK police say suspect arrested in triple homicide and fire dated the mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- KCK police now say the triple homicide and house fire Monday 'originated from a previous dating relationship.'

Police arrested 31-year-old Ismael Caballero Monday and are holding him on first-degree murder.

At this point, prosecutors have not yet charge Caballero.

The three victims were discovered when crews responded to a house fire early Monday at a home on Mill Street near Central Avenue around 4:30 a.m.

But it wasn't the house fire that killed them, officials said.

Police confirm the victims are 31-year-old Yazmin Rodriguez, along with her 14-year-old daughter Amerikha and her 10-year-old son Jeancarlos.

There is a Go Fund Me page set up to help the family.