Matt Chatfield and Karli Ritter share steak and cake recipe perfect for NYE

Tuscan Steak

Serves 4

Ingredients:

1-1/2 pound flank steak (or substitute four 10-ounce strip steaks)

3/4 cup minced fresh herbs (my preference is 4 tablespoons oregano, 4 tablespoons

Italian parsley and 2 tablespoons rosemary)

3 cloves fresh garlic, minced

1/4 cup sea salt or flaky kosher salt

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil (best quality) plus extra for brushing on the steak

2 T tablespoons aged balsamic vinegar

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 ounces Parmigiano-Reggiano, in one piece

Directions:

Light a grill or heat a cast-iron grill pan. Brush steak on both sides with olive oil.

Grill flank steak or strips until an instant read thermometer reaches 130 0 when inserted into the thickest part of the meat.

Meanwhile, combine the herbs, olive oil, garlic, and sea salt in a bowl. Rub mixture over cooked steak. Turn it once or twice, then cover with foil and allow to rest for 15 minutes.

Thinly slice the meat across the grain, drizzling each plate with splash of balsamic and olive oil and any juices that have accumulated.

Belgian chocolate molten cakes

SERVINGS: 12 full size or 24 mini size

Ingredients:

Butter and flour for the muffin pan

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup unsweetened brute cocoa powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

3 large eggs

1 1/2 cups plus 3 tablespoons (13 oz) granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

3 sticks unsalted butter, melted and slightly warm

6 ounces (55-60%) semisweet Belgian chocolate,

use great quality for best results

Confectioners’ sugar

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Butter and flour 2 inch or mini muffin pans, Set aside. Sift the flour, cocoa powder, and salt into a bowl; set aside. In a large bowl, mix together the eggs and sugar on medium speed for about 3 minutes, or until very pale in color. Mix in the vanilla. On low speed, add about one-third of the dry ingredients, then one-third of the butter, and continue alternating with the remaining flour and butter. Add the chopped chocolate and mix to combine. (The batter can be refrigerated for up to a day.) Place the batter in a pastry bag without a tip, and fill each cup about two-thirds full. Place in the oven and bake for 20 to 25 minutes. When the tops look shiny and set (like a brownie), test one cake with a toothpick: It should come out clean but not dry (there may be some melted chocolate from the chopped chocolate). Transfer the cakes to a cooling rack. After 20-30 minutes, invert the pans and let the cakes cool upside down. To serve, dust them with confectioners’ sugar. Serve with ice cream if desired. (The cakes are best eaten the day they are baked.)

