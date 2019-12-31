Missing 15-year-old girl rescued during Kansas traffic stop

GARDEN CITY, Kan. — Authorities have rescued a missing 15-year-old girl during a traffic stop in western Kansas.

Garden City Police Department Sgt. Lana Urteaga said in a news release that officers pulled over a vehicle at around 3 a.m. Sunday.

The Wichita Eagle reports that investigators determined that the teen in the passenger seat had been taken Dec. 23 and held against her will.

A suspect has been booked into the Finney County Jail on suspicion of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

