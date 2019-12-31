One patient affected by Legionella at Truman Medical Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One patient has tested positive for Legionella bacteria while staying at Truman Medical Center, the hospital confirmed Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the hospital says they have been in contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

It’s unclear how the patient contracted Legionella. The Kansas City Health Department tested for bacteria in the water at TMC and one of the 32 samples tested positive for the bacteria.

Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia that happens when a person breathes in water droplets containing Legionella. In most cases, Legionnaires disease is not spread from person to person, according to the CDC.

Anyone who develops pneumonia like symptoms within two weeks of visiting TMC should seek medical attention immediately and ask your doctor to test you with both a urine test and respiratory culture.