One person killed after vehicle crashes into tree in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Overland Park.

Police responded to the incident just after 3 p.m. near W. 112th Street and Lowell Avenue. When officers arrived on scene they found the driver was pinned in the vehicle and unresponsive. Emergency officials were able to get the driver out of the vehicle. They attempted life saving measures but were unsuccessful.

The name of the driver has not been identified at this time but is reported to be a man in his thirties.

Lowell is closed in both directions from West 112th Street to West 114th Street. Police say it will be about three hours before Lowell is reopened.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new information becomes available.