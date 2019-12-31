One person killed in single-vehicle crash on K-32 in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE, Kan. — Police are investigating after one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Edwardsville.

Officers responded to the crash around 6:30 p.m. on K-32 near 5th Street.

When officers arrived on scene they learned the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle had been thrown from the vehicle and was unresponsive. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver is a male in his twenties. His name is not being released at this time so that family can be notified.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.