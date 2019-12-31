St. Joseph girl battling brain tumor who gave Patrick Mahomes bracelet he wears every game has died

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- The little girl from St. Joseph, Missouri who gave Patrick Mahomes a bracelet that he wears every game has lost her battle with a brain tumor.

Her family confirmed the news Monday on the Facebook group Fight for Whitney.

Whitney Wells was just 10 years old.

Services will be held Thursday, Jan. 2 at Our Lady of Guadalupe at 1 p.m.The burial will follow at Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that you make donations to the Whitney Kate Wells Memorial Foundation, which they will release more details on soon.

Wells met Mahomes at Chiefs Training Camp in St. Joseph this summer. Whitney gave Mahomes and Travis Kelce special bracelets with her name and her mantra "You Got This."

Mahomes has worn the wristband in every game this season.

Doctors diagnosed Whitney with a rare brain tumor called D.I.P.G. in May. Whitney and her family spent most of their summer at St. Jude Children's Hospital in Memphis.

They returned to St. Joseph just in time for the Chiefs to arrive for training camp. The Chiefs heard about Whitney's diagnosis and invited the family to spend a day with the team.

"It's been awesome with all the support and the compassion from everybody," Scott Wells, Whitney's father, said at training camp in August. "Players coming to sign autographs and say, 'Hi,' and take pictures. It's very humbling."

The family also spent time with Head Coach Andy Reid and players Travis Kelce and Sammy Watkins.

"Clearly, that illustrates those gentlemen have huge hearts," Tara Wells, Whitney's mother, said. "They certainly today expressed themselves being behind Whitney as we continue this journey."

Whitney's mom previously told FOX4 it has been a tough time for the 10-year-old. Since Whitney was diagnosed in May, she has lost the ability to run and play like she used to with other kids. She no longer writes with her right hand. Whitney's mom said that many other things they took for granted before they learned of the tumor are also gone.

The fight for Whitney continued during the NFL's Crucial Catch game at Arrowhead against the Texans. The NFL uses the game to promote the importance of early cancer screenings. The Wells' friends, and even a Chiefs Cheerleader, used the opportunity to raise awareness about Whitney's fight.

"Mahomes wearing her bracelet has made her feel very special, especially on tough days," Tara said. "He's given her happiness. He's given her the feeling that she really is a special girl."

