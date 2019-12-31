The major events and personalities that shaped Kansas City over the last decade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- From tornadoes to trophies and tragedy to triumph. As we embark on a new decade, FOX4 is taking a look back at the major events and personalities that made the last decade so memorable in the Kansas City region.

A span of years that brought us the KC Streetcar, a World Series celebration and the dawn of an exciting new era for the Kansas City Chiefs.

November, 2015 – Royals World Series Celebration

The Kansas City Royals and their fans celebrate the team’s first World Series title since 1985.

A massive, joyous crowd estimated at between a quarter of a million and just over a million people.

Either way, we can all agree on this fact: a lot of fans made memories that will last a lifetime.

And as the decade draws to a close, the franchise has a new ownership group, led by John Sherman, who’s vowed to put the royals back on the title track.

May, 2016 – Launch of the KC Streetcar

While a world series trophy lifted the region’s profile:

Another metro milestone from 2016 transformed the very way people navigate Kansas City.

Stretching from the riverfront to Union Station, the Kansas City streetcar now touts over six thousand daily passengers, with more than seven million since service began in May of 2016.

2010- Kansas City Wizards rebranded as Sporting KC

The last ten years also ushered in a new level of excellence in soccer for KC and its fans.

In 2010, the Kansas City Wizards were rebranded as Sporting KC.

Opening MLS play in the team’s new home, Childrens Mercy Park in 2011.

Sporting won its second MLS cup in 2013.

2013- JJ’s Restaurant Explosion on the plaza

Scenes of sadness, from the previous decade, will also shape our memories.

A gas main explosion in February of 2013 destroyed JJ’s Restaurant on the Country Club Plaza, killing one and injuring fifteen others.

2016 – Verruckt waterslide tragedy

The region again made national news in 2016 after a nearly unspeakable tragedy at the Schlitterbahn Water Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

Ten-year-old Caleb Schwab died after his raft went airborne on the Verruckt waterslide.

After dozens of lawsuits, the slide finally came down in November of 2018.

2018- Governor Eric Greitens resignation

The decade also had its share of political drama.

As Missouri Governor Eric Greitens stepped down in May of 2018, becoming the first Missouri governor to resign since 1857.

Once seen as a potential GOP candidate for the White House—Greitens’ term ended in a scandal involving his former hairdresser.

2019- Severe weather, Linwood tornado

Severe weather and flooding also left an indelible mark on the region over the last ten years.

In just 2019 alone, historic flooding laid waste to area farms and highways.

And the most powerful tornado in years, an E-F-4, barreled through Linwood, Kansas, miraculously claiming no lives.

2018- Dawn of Patrick Mahomes era

But arguably the biggest event to take KC by storm, as we close out the decade?

The dawn of the Patrick Mahomes era with the beloved Kansas City Chiefs.

After watching from the sidelines in his first season in 2017, Mahomes and the Chiefs shredded many league and franchise records in 2018.

Ending the year just a game short of the Super Bowl, and with an MVP trophy for our city’s new favorite son.