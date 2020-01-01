DEA agent piloted doomed plane that crashed near Johnson County airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- An investigator from the National Transportation Safety Board is on the way to the scene of a deadly plane crash that happened Tuesday near the Johnson County Executive Airport.

In its report, the Kansas Highway Patrol said the airplane took off and then began to fall straight down, rolling over as it fell from the sky. Troopers said the plane hit several trees and then burst into flames after striking the ground.

But the NTSB will try to figure out what exactly went wrong.

The Highway Patrol has identified the victims as Jonathan Vannatta, 48, of Arkansas and Darcy Matthews, 43, of Texas.

The federal Drug Enforcement Agency confirms that Vannatta, the pilot, was a DEA agent working out of its Little Rock, Arkansas, office. A justice department spokeswoman tells FOX4 he was not in the metro area on official government business and was not flying a government plane.

The federal law enforcement agency notified the next of kin of both Vannatta and Matthews. Justice department spokeswoman Debbie Webber said Matthews was not a DEA agent.

The justice department doesn't know yet why the two were in the metro area. Webber said agents are still looking into that.

But the NTSB said an investigator is expected to arrive later on New Year's Day.

Investigators will take photos, measurements and examine the wreckage. The agency said it's important to make sure the propeller, tail and two wings are all in the same area.

Investigators also will try to interview anyone who saw the crash.