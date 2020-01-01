× Independence firefighter suffers minor injuries battling blaze at building on 24 Highway

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A firefighter suffered minor injuries Wednesday while crews battled a large building fire.

More than 30 firefighters were dispatched just after 10:30 a.m. to a building near 24 Highway and Ash Avenue. Heavy smoke and flames were visible when crews arrived on scene.

Officials said it took time to get the two-alarm fire under control because of strong winds Wednesday morning, but firefighters got it under control just after noon. A portion of 24 Highway was shut down while crews worked to contain the blaze.

The department did not initially provide any details on how the firefighter was injured. No one else was hurt.

The west side of the building, where the fire took place, was vacant and suffered significant damage. The cause of the fire is now under investigation.