Ismael Caballero has been charged in KCK triple homicide

KANSAS CITY, Kans. — The Wyandotte County District Attorney charged Ismael Caballero Wednesday afternoon with three counts of first degree murder and two counts of arson.

The charges stem from an early morning fire at a home on Mill Street near Central Avenue around 4:30 a.m. The three victims were discovered inside the home by fire crews, but it wasn’t the fire that killed them. The victims were identified as 31-year-old Yazmin Rodriguez, along with her 14-year-old daughter Amerikha and her 10-year-old son Jeancarlos.

Police arrested 31-year-old Ismael Caballero on Monday and he is being held in the Wyandotte County Jail and his bond is set at one million dollars.