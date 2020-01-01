Metro trainer gives tips on how to stay on track with your fitness-focused New Year resolutions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The new year brings new fitness goals for lots of gym-goers.

Emily Bromagen is taking it a step further.

"My New Year's resolution is -- I've been running a couple half marathons -- so my personal goal is to get a [personal record] this time," Bromagen said.

A lot of people ditch their resolutions within a month. Experts estimate more than two-thirds fail by February.

Trainers with One Life Fitness in Kansas City said there are simple solutions for people trying to stay on track. For example -- get specific.

"I think the main thing is not coming in with a plan. So if you come in and your whole goal is just to work out, it's a little bit harder to stick to it because you're not being specific enough," trainer Siara Akhmedova said.

With the help of Akhmedova, Bromagen is training to run a 10K race in June.

"I know for me that works the best because I know someone's going to be there to help me work out and make a personalized plan," Bromagen said.

She's using a personal trainer to keep her accountable and make her more consistent.

"If you don't have a work out partner, it may be a little harder to stick with your goals as well," Akhmedova said.

Whether you're looking to make small gains or crush big fitness goals, Akhmedova said the most important thing to do is watch what you put in your body.

"If you're feeding it junk food, it's like filling your car up with unloading when you need premium. So it won't run as well," Akhmedova said.

Trainers at One Life Fitness also said you should be drinking about a 100 ounces of water every day.