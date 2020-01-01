NTSB takes over investigation into deadly airplane crash near Johnson County airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- The investigation into Tuesday's deadly airplane crash continues, as federal investigators take over the case.

People living near the Johnson County Executive Airport said that a small plane made a severe left turn just after takeoff, and then, around 4 p.m., crashed to the ground.

Now, the National Transportation Safety Board has boots on the ground in Olathe, working in coordination with local law enforcement officers as they explore the scene.

"The damage we see to the plane is damage consistent with nearly vertical impact," said Ed Malinowski, an NTSB air safety investigator.

The two people on board were killed in the crash.

Jonathan Vanatta, 48, was a Drug Enforcement Agency investigator. Darcy Matthews, 43, Vanatta's passenger, was also killed.

But Vanatta, a native of Arkansas, and Matthews, originally from Texas, were not flying a government-owned aircraft, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

A DOJ spokesperson also said Vanatta wasn't on assignment at the time of the crash. The DEA has not commented on why Vanatta and Matthews were in the Kansas City metro, but it has confirmed Matthews isn't a DEA employee.

Malinowski explained the NTSB will begin by looking into Vanatta's background as a pilot. Malinowski said the NTSB has requested Vanatta's flight records from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The NTSB will also explore the airplane's history and any weather conditions that may have contributed to the crash. Malinowski's investigators will be on site for the next few days. NTSB investigators will also use assistance from the manufacturers of the plane's engine and fuselage.

"We trace out the flight controls, the propeller, it's got bending on the propeller. We look at what evidence is there. That tells us what was happening to it at the time of impact," Malinowski said. "Right now, the impact angles and things, we'll look at that down the road. We're going to come out tomorrow and do a little additional examination."

Malinowski said the initial report on the crash won't be ready for at least six months, and the entire investigation could take more than two years.

"We have to wait for autopsies, toxicologies, the disassembly exam report to look at. We look at many different factors when it we put the final report together," Malinowski said.