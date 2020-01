Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Over 1,000 people helped ring in the new year at Kansas City's Union Station!

FOX4's John Holt served as emcee for the New Year's Swingin' Eve party at the grand plaza.

The event, which was sponsored by CommunityAmerica Credit Union, featured live performances by Dave Stephens and the Kansas City Jazz Orchestra 7.

The sold out event featured a ball drop Times Square style over both dance floors.

FOX4's Sharifa Jackson checked out the action live.