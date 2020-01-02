28-year-old man dead after crime spree including stealing gun in Liberty, shooting employee at Independence car dealership

LIBERTY, Mo. -- Clay County Sheriff's Office confirm to FOX4 that a 28-year-old man is dead following a crime spree Thursday morning.

According to authorities, the man first stole a gun from Academy Sports + Outdoors in Liberty, Missouri. This incident happened before 11:30 a.m.

No shots were fired and no one was injured.

The sheriff's office said after stealing a gun, the suspect drove to Independence where he shot an employee at  Landmark Dodge. Independence police said the man was a customer, and they are not sure whether he had previous interaction with the employee. The dealership is along  Noland Road near Rankin.

After the shooting, the 28-year-old headed north where he was eventually shot and killed in an area just off of I-35 along Northeast 172nd Street near Bishop Road, which is close to Holt, Missouri.

