Blue Springs QuikTrip sells Powerball ticket worth $1 million

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Check those lottery tickets.

The QuikTrip along Northwest Woods Chapel Road in Blue Springs sold a ticket worth $1 million to one lucky person.

The ticket matched all five of the white balls drawn on Wednesday, Jan. 1. Those winning numbers were: 49, 53, 57, 59 and 62.

“Happy New Year! If you’re the lucky player holding our first million-dollar ticket of 2020,  be sure to sign the back of it right away, and keep it in a safe place until you’re ready to claim your prize,” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director for the Missouri Lottery.

According to a news release on their website, this is the 55th time a Missouri Lottery player has won $1 million since 2012.

According to their website, the winner has 180 days to claim their prize.

