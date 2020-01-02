Chicken N Pickle offering free chicken sandwich to law enforcement officers Jan. 9

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you work in law enforcement, you can grab a free chicken sandwich next week.

On Thursday, Jan. 9, Chicken N Pickle in North Kansas City will be offering a free chicken sandwich to anyone who works in law enforcement during lunch time.

Photo courtesy Chicken N Pickle

To get the sandwich, law enforcement officers will have to show a badge or show up in uniform from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We are so excited to be honoring KC’s finest on National Law Enforcement Day,” said Kelli Alldredge with Chicken N Pickle. “Offering our city’s heroes a free chicken sandwich is the least we can do to say thank you for their service.”

