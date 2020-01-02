Four delicious recipes that make eating healthy easy

Instant pot white chicken chili

Yield: 10 servings

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 cup finely chopped white onion

6 cloves minced garlic

1 ½ Tbsp ground cumin

1 Tbsp coriander

1 tsp dried oregano

7 ozs diced green chilies (undrained)

5 lbs boneless, skinless chicken in large chunks

2-15oz cans reduced-sodium chicken broth

2-15oz cans Great Northern beans drained and rinsed

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh cilantro

Fresh lime

Ripe avocado

Directions:

Turn Instant Pot on to SAUTE normal. Add olive oil, and swirl to coat inner pot. Stir in onion, and cook until just beginning to be translucent. Add garlic, and cook 30 seconds, stirring regularly. Stir in cumin, coriander, and oregano. Add green chiles with their liquid, and cook, stirring regularly, until most of the liquid has evaporated. Turn off. Place chicken pieces over green chile mixture, and pour chicken broth over the chicken. Close the lid, and make sure the pressure release valve is turned to “SEALING”. Turn Instant Pot to MANUAL pressure and adjust time to 25 minutes. Once the pot reaches pressure, it will begin counting down. The pot should reach pressure within 10-15 minutes. Once it has finished cooking, quick pressure release**, and then remove lid. Stir in drained beans.*** Using two forks, carefully shred chicken. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Top with fresh cilantro, sliced avocado and a squeeze of lime

Greek spiralizer salad

Ingredients:

For Salad

1 zucchini

1 cucumber

1/4 watermelon balled

1/2 cup walnuts (toasted roughly broken up)

1/2 cup feta

Fresh mint

For Dressing

Juice of 1 lime

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Salt to taste

Freshly ground pepper

Directions:

For Salad

Set up the spiralizer with the medium-sized noodle blade fitting.

Put the zucchini through it, followed by the cucumber.

Place in a large bowl with remaining ingredients except feta, pour over salad dressing and toss gently to mix. Adjust seasoning if required. Scatter over with crumbled feta and fresh mint.

Chill for an hour before serving to allow the flavors to mature.

For Dressing

Place everything in a bowl, and whisk to mix with a fork. Taste and adjust the seasoning.

Air fryer omelet

Ingredients:

2 eggs or ½ cup egg whites

¼ cup milk

¼ cup diced red pepper

¼ cup diced green onion

¼ cup diced turkey

¼ cup diced fresh spinach

Pinch of salt and pepper

Directions:

In a small bowl, mix the eggs and milk until well combined Add a pinch of salt and pepper Add veggies and turkey to the mix (set small amount of green onions to the side) Spray air fryer safe cooking dish with non-stick spray Pour the mixture into cooking dish and place in the air fryer Cook at 300 for 12-15 minutes depending on strength of air fryer Insert toothpick into omelet – will come out clean when done Garnish with green onions

Mini hummus and roasted pepper phyllo bites

Ingredients:

30 mini fillo shells 2 boxes, defrosted

3/4 cup + 3 tablespoons hummus

1/2 cup diced English cucumber

1 roasted red pepper 2 halves, diced

1 1/4 ounces 1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese

2 tablespoons minced flat-leaf parsley

Directions:

Fill each mini fillo shell with 1 ½ teaspoon hummus. Divide the cucumber, roasted red pepper, feta cheese and parsley evenly between the fillo shells. Serve.

