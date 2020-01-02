Four delicious recipes that make eating healthy easy

Instant pot white chicken chili
Yield: 10 servings
Ingredients:
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- 1 cup finely chopped white onion
- 6 cloves minced garlic
- 1 ½ Tbsp ground cumin
- 1 Tbsp coriander
- 1 tsp dried oregano
- 7 ozs diced green chilies (undrained)
- 5 lbs boneless, skinless chicken in large chunks
- 2-15oz cans reduced-sodium chicken broth
- 2-15oz cans Great Northern beans drained and rinsed
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Fresh cilantro
- Fresh lime
- Ripe avocado
Directions:
- Turn Instant Pot on to SAUTE normal.
- Add olive oil, and swirl to coat inner pot.
- Stir in onion, and cook until just beginning to be translucent.
- Add garlic, and cook 30 seconds, stirring regularly.
- Stir in cumin, coriander, and oregano.
- Add green chiles with their liquid, and cook, stirring regularly, until most of the liquid has evaporated.
- Turn off.
- Place chicken pieces over green chile mixture, and pour chicken broth over the chicken.
- Close the lid, and make sure the pressure release valve is turned to “SEALING”.
- Turn Instant Pot to MANUAL pressure and adjust time to 25 minutes.
- Once the pot reaches pressure, it will begin counting down. The pot should reach pressure within 10-15 minutes.
- Once it has finished cooking, quick pressure release**, and then remove lid.
- Stir in drained beans.***
- Using two forks, carefully shred chicken.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Top with fresh cilantro, sliced avocado and a squeeze of lime
Greek spiralizer salad
Ingredients:
For Salad
- 1 zucchini
- 1 cucumber
- 1/4 watermelon balled
- 1/2 cup walnuts (toasted roughly broken up)
- 1/2 cup feta
- Fresh mint
For Dressing
- Juice of 1 lime
- 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- Salt to taste
- Freshly ground pepper
Directions:
For Salad
- Set up the spiralizer with the medium-sized noodle blade fitting.
- Put the zucchini through it, followed by the cucumber.
- Place in a large bowl with remaining ingredients except feta, pour over salad dressing and toss gently to mix. Adjust seasoning if required. Scatter over with crumbled feta and fresh mint.
- Chill for an hour before serving to allow the flavors to mature.
For Dressing
- Place everything in a bowl, and whisk to mix with a fork. Taste and adjust the seasoning.
Air fryer omelet
Ingredients:
- 2 eggs or ½ cup egg whites
- ¼ cup milk
- ¼ cup diced red pepper
- ¼ cup diced green onion
- ¼ cup diced turkey
- ¼ cup diced fresh spinach
- Pinch of salt and pepper
Directions:
- In a small bowl, mix the eggs and milk until well combined
- Add a pinch of salt and pepper
- Add veggies and turkey to the mix (set small amount of green onions to the side)
- Spray air fryer safe cooking dish with non-stick spray
- Pour the mixture into cooking dish and place in the air fryer
- Cook at 300 for 12-15 minutes depending on strength of air fryer
- Insert toothpick into omelet – will come out clean when done
- Garnish with green onions
Mini hummus and roasted pepper phyllo bites
Ingredients:
- 30 mini fillo shells 2 boxes, defrosted
- 3/4 cup + 3 tablespoons hummus
- 1/2 cup diced English cucumber
- 1 roasted red pepper 2 halves, diced
- 1 1/4 ounces 1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese
- 2 tablespoons minced flat-leaf parsley
Directions:
- Fill each mini fillo shell with 1 ½ teaspoon hummus.
- Divide the cucumber, roasted red pepper, feta cheese and parsley evenly between the fillo shells. Serve.
More recipes:
