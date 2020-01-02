Independence police arrest one person after shooting at Landmark Dodge dealership

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Independence police confirm that they arrested one person Thursday after a shooting at Landmark Dodge.

The shooting happened around 11:31 a.m. The dealership is along Noland Road near Rankin.

Police have not released many details, but they did say the victim is a man who worked at the dealership. They also said the suspect was a customer.

An officer at the scene said they're still speaking with other people who were inside the dealership at the time of the shooting to learn more about what happened.

It is unclear whether the employee and customer had previous interactions.