Kansas City woman terrorized by violent acts brings to light how domestic abuse can affect family of the victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- While many people enjoyed the holidays with friends and family, one woman said she's been living in fear.

She told FOX4 that she believes a man involved with her daughter has been repeatedly targeting her home at 28th Street and Walrond Avenue.

Sonya Nicholson readily admits that her adult daughter has a drug problem and mental health issues. That's why she has custody of her daughter's two children and doesn't allow her daughter to live at her home.

Nicholson says problems started in September when someone fired a gunshot into her home. She thought it was a random drive-by shooting until the shooter's car returned while police were on the scene. The man arrested turned out to be her daughter's boyfriend.

He showed up again on Christmas Day while her daughter was giving her children gifts, but Nicholson would not let him in.

Three days later, someone hurled a brick through Nicholson's window. Soon after, a hospital called telling Nicholson her daughter had been badly beaten. Nicholson is convinced the same man is responsible for all this terror.

"My 8-year-old is frightened," Nicholson said. "She doesn’t feel safe. She thinks about the bullets and the bricks. She thinks about her mom being hurt."

Nicholson also said her daughter is afraid to testify against the man, as is common in many domestic violence cases.

All of this has made Nicholson want to move out of the house now so she and the children won't be targeted again. There is a victim relocation program in Jackson County, but Nicholson claims there's no money available to help her move.

While there are shelters for domestic violence victims, Nicholson would like to see safe houses for other family members who also can be harmed by an abuser's rage.