KC man wins $300,000 on holiday-themed Scratchers ticket

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man won big over the holidays with a Missouri Lottery Scratchers ticket.

According the a news release, Larry Gilbert won $300,000 on a “Holiday Cash Bonus” scratch off.

Gilbert bought the ticket at Apple Market, which is along Blue Ridge Boulevard not far from where it intersects with 40-Highway.

If you purchased a holiday-themed Scratchers ticket but did not win, you can still enter it into a drawing to win royalty-themed trips, merchandise or cash prizes in Missouri Lottery’s  “Second Chance of a Lifetime: Royal Holiday” promotion. You must do this by Tuesday, Jan. 7.

