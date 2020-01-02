KCK fire crews asking people to avoid area near N. 80th and Cleveland due to gas leak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Fire crews in Kansas City, Kansas are asking people to avoid the area near North 80th Street and Cleveland Avenue due to a gas leak. This is a few blocks north of Parallel Parkway.

The Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department said the gas company is currently working on the leak and are expected to be working for at least two or three more hours.

Four houses in the area have been evacuated, according to KCKFD.

The cause of the leak is still under investigation.

FOX4 will continue to update as new details become available.