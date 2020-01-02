FOX4 Forecast: Continued mild

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We've got waves of clouds moving in this morning with mild temperatures to start. Into the afternoon, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs climbing back up to near 50 degrees! Our rain chances are slim today, as the weather system has pushed south. Cooler air moves in for Friday, but temperatures will just be closer to average for this time of the year.

Joe's latest podcast: As the weather and the climate changes, an organization in Kansas City is looking at ways of adapting to the changes and work with others to try and affect ways of adapting. The group is called Climate Action KC, and this podcast is about their efforts and what they hope to achieve in our communities. I spoke with Lindsay Constance and Mike Kelly about the organization.

