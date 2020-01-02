Leawood officer hit by suspect driving stolen car, leading to chase across state line

LEAWOOD, Kan. — A Leawood police officer is recovering after being hit by a suspect driving a stolen car Thursday afternoon.

According to Leawood police, officers were dispatched to a parking lot near 112th and Nall on a call about a suspicious person. As the officer walked up to the suspect, he drove off, hitting the officer with the car.

The suspect then drove into Missouri, where Kansas City police initiated a chase. The suspect was taken into custody near Main Street and Grandview Road in Grandview after striking a KCATA bus.

Nobody on the bus was injured, but the bus did sustain significant damage, according to KCATA. The officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The man who was arrested in the case is a suspect in several auto burglary cases, according to Leawood police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) or email tips@leawood.org.